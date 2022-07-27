ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roc the Block is an event that will be providing access to jobs. This event Saturday is the first in a series of four that will be held monthly from July to October in each area of the city.



The first event coming up this Saturday in Jones Park, 170 Saratoga Avenue from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Job-seekers will be able to meet with over 50 employers. They include Monroe County, Wegmans, Amazon, American Packaging, and the Rochester City School District.

“Offering great jobs is a real benefit, attendees will have an opportunity to meet employers and even apply for jobs. And have interviews on site,” said Shirley Green with the City of Rochester’s Department of Recreation and Human Services.

Employer participating: