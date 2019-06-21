ROC spotlights Light & Sound

Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) – The Light & Sound Interactive Conference is coming to Rochester June 25-27.

Dave Sluberski, a Senior Lecturer at the RIT School of Film & Animation, discussed the Music & Audio aspect of the multi-day conference Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“We have people from all aspects, the recording part of it, the playback in theatre, the composing, and we have Leslie Ann Jones who is a big-time guest, a pioneering woman in recording,” said Sluberski of what attendees will experience. “So they should be able to walk away with so much information about how sound works, the arc with gaming music. I mean that is what actually makes it all go.”

The industry for music and audio is exploding. “At RIT, our MAGIC Spell Studios, that’s kind of what’s happened there,” Sluberski said. “The gaming has taken off, the animation and live-action film part of it, and my part of it is to let students understand what makes it sound good, how to listen to it, and how to create it, produce it, and package it. But that’s 50 percent or 60 percent of what you see is what you hear. The budgets now for recording for music has actually gone more towards gaming than actually for film.”

Part of the focus of the conference is to attract outside businesses to do work in Rochester. “With the tax incentive for films, many more films are coming to New York State right now,” Sluberski noted. “So hopefully, we’re a resource. We have more facilities now and hopefully, we can tap the people in this whole upstate area – all the way from Syracuse to Buffalo to Rochester. It’s a big central hub but Rochester has a lot of talent.”

Leslie Ann Jones will present Wednesday, June 26 at Hatch Hall. Sluberski will moderate the event. Jones is the Director for Recording at Skywalker Ranch. “She has a history that goes back to hundreds of records with Grammys,” noted Sluberski. “She did some of the sound for ‘Apocalypse Now.’ She’s got movies. She’s got music. She’s a musician herself. She comes from a very musically-inclined family. This is amazing. And for her to see what we do here too is amazing.”

The Light & Sound Interactive Conference kicks off Tuesday, June 25, with a free e-Sports event at 6 o’clock at the Floreano Riverside Convention Center. There will be gaming and a performance by Rochester Music Hall of Famer Lou Gramm. Pre-register for that, and learn more about the LSI Conference, at LightandSoundInteractive.org.