ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Roc Royal Foundation hosted a backpack giveaway Saturday afternoon at Glory House International in Rochester. This is the ninth year the giveaway has been held.

School supplies and uniforms were also given out in addition to the 1,000 backpacks. Participants were also able to receive free haircuts.

The Roc Royal Foundation leads with its mission of “strengthening neighborhoods one block at a time.”