ROC native Mikaela Davis to perform with Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, Susan Tedeschi at Lockn’ festival

Mikaela Davis and Southern Star performing at the 2019 Lilac Festival in Rochester, New York (News 8 WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

Hometown harpist set to take the main stage with musical legends

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester native and rising musician will have a rare opportunity this week when she joins legends for a headlining performance to close out a major music festival.

Mikaela Davis is young, but the hometown harpist is already making big moves in the jam music scene. This Sunday she will join Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead and Grammy Award-winning singer Susan Tedeschi for the final concert of the Lockn’ music festival in Arrington, Virginia.

Davis has performed with Bob Weir and his band Wolf Bros in the past, including a November 2018 set at Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre.

She has previously toured throughout the country and Europe with Bon Iver and Marco Benevento, but Davis still makes time for hometown performances, including an afternoon set at this year’s Lilac Festival.

A classically trained harpist turned full-fledged singer and songwriter, Davis continues to capture audiences wherever her harp takes her. Her full-length album Delivery is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and more musical streaming platforms.

Following her Lockn’ performance, Davis will continue her tour with stops in Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire, before returning to New York for a string of concerts. Following her home state run, she’ll continue on for shows in Dallas, Nashville, Washington D.C. and more. Her full tour schedule is available online with purchasing options for tickets.

Lockn’ is a music festival with a diverse genre offering, but specializes in collaborations. The annual event draws tens of thousands of people each year to Oak Ridge Farm in Virginia. Tickets for the event are available online.