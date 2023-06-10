WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This week Roc Maidan has stepped up to send new aid over to families living in the war zones of Ukraine in a new way, but need help to keep purchasing essentials that are keeping families alive.

One of Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine was blowing up a dam in the city of Nova Kakhovka creating a massive flood downstream in Kherson and everywhere in between. So, Roc Maidan is racing to get fresh drinking water and more to victims.

When Elena Dilai who grew up in Lviv, Ukraine before immigrating to America, first saw images of the flood engulfing hundreds of homes along the Dnieper River, she was heartbroken with the war claiming more innocent lives.

“You see the pictures with the sea and the rooftops inside that sea, every rooftop is a family,” Dilai said. “And life that has now been completely ruined. I sat there and cried.”

Knowing they had to act fast, Roc Maidan used their connections in Western Ukraine and donated funds to purchase thousands of bottled water to send to victims in the flood zones.

“We rented an 18-wheeler and talked to manufacturers and we purchased 10 tons of water,” Roc Maidan Coordinator Volodymyr Pavlyuk explained. “Basic food and some pumps.”

“Imagine there’s no drinking water and people are in desperate need of that,” Dilai added. “So, without wasting any time we already sent some but there’s so much more need for that. So, 10 tons is not enough.”

Supplies like hospital beds, wheelchairs, and medical supplies are still needed. But Roc Maidan leaders mostly plead right now for financial donations to be made online to their non-profit to purchase more bottled water.

“The best way is to go to our website,” Dilai told us. “There is a very easy donate button people can give us whatever they can. No donation is too small or large. People can also go to our Facebook page.”

We have links to all those platforms you can donate to easily, including an Amazon wish list where you can purchase goods to also send Ukrainians essential resources.