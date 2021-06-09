Roc Holiday Village to return this December, applications now open

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester Roc Holiday Village announced that planning is underway for the third annual event on the weekends from December 3 to 26, with the possibility of additional days in the last week of December.
Organizers are now accepting merchant, vendor and restaurant applications for a limited number of spots in the Shopping Village, Mini Makers Market and pop-up restaurant inside The Lodge. Applications are due July 15.
“We are beyond thrilled to be in the midst of planning an in-person event this year after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic,” Sean McCarthy, co-founder, and organizer of Roc Holiday Village said in a statement.
“We are planning on presenting at least 13 days of enchanted festivities including shopping, live music, eating and drinking, which is a fantastic opportunity for regional businesses to showcase and sell their products. We look forward to once again supporting local businesses, providing a great shopping experience for Village attendees, and making a positive economic impact on the local and regional economy. In 2019, vendor space sold out quickly and many vendors told us sales exceeded their expectations.”
2021 Dates:
- Friday, December 3
- Saturday, December 4
- Sunday, December 5
- Thursday, December 9
- Friday, December 10
- Saturday, December 11
- Sunday, December 12
- Thursday, December 16
- Friday, December 17
- Saturday, December 18
- Sunday, December 19
- Thursday, December 23
- Sunday, December 26
The annual winter festival will offer family-friendly events, shopping, food and drinks, visits with Santa, free ice skating, and more. Specific hours, activities, and event details will be announced this fall.
How to Apply:
Businesses interested in becoming a merchant or vendor in the Shopping Village may contact Jenna Manetta Knauf at Jenna@RocHolidayVillage.com or apply directly online here.
Businesses interested in becoming a merchant or vendor at the Mini Maker Market (Dec. 9 and Dec. 16) may contact Kelli Marsh at Kelli@RocHolidayVillage.com or apply directly online here.
Restaurants interested in becoming a featured pop-up restaurant in the Roc Holiday Village’s The Lodge may contact Jenna Manetta Knauf at Jenna@RocHolidayVillage.com or apply directly online here.
The festival was not held in December of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.