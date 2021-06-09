Roc Holiday Village to return this December, applications now open

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester Roc Holiday Village announced that planning is underway for the third annual event on the weekends from December 3 to 26, with the possibility of additional days in the last week of December.

Organizers are now accepting merchant, vendor and restaurant applications for a limited number of spots in the Shopping Village, Mini Makers Market and pop-up restaurant inside The Lodge. Applications are due July 15.

“We are beyond thrilled to be in the midst of planning an in-person event this year after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic,” Sean McCarthy, co-founder, and organizer of Roc Holiday Village said in a statement.

“We are planning on presenting at least 13 days of enchanted festivities including shopping, live music, eating and drinking, which is a fantastic opportunity for regional businesses to showcase and sell their products. We look forward to once again supporting local businesses, providing a great shopping experience for Village attendees, and making a positive economic impact on the local and regional economy. In 2019, vendor space sold out quickly and many vendors told us sales exceeded their expectations.”

2021 Dates:

Friday, December 3

Saturday, December 4

Sunday, December 5

Thursday, December 9

Friday, December 10

Saturday, December 11

Sunday, December 12

Thursday, December 16

Friday, December 17

Saturday, December 18

Sunday, December 19

Thursday, December 23

Sunday, December 26

The annual winter festival will offer family-friendly events, shopping, food and drinks, visits with Santa, free ice skating, and more. Specific hours, activities, and event details will be announced this fall.

How to Apply:

Businesses interested in becoming a merchant or vendor in the Shopping Village may contact Jenna Manetta Knauf at Jenna@RocHolidayVillage.com or apply directly online here.

Businesses interested in becoming a merchant or vendor at the Mini Maker Market (Dec. 9 and Dec. 16) may contact Kelli Marsh at Kelli@RocHolidayVillage.com or apply directly online here.

Restaurants interested in becoming a featured pop-up restaurant in the Roc Holiday Village’s The Lodge may contact Jenna Manetta Knauf at Jenna@RocHolidayVillage.com or apply directly online here.

The festival was not held in December of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.