ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The ROC City Skate Park Downtown will be closed to the public from May 24 to May 28 due to concrete sealing.

The sealant will protect the concrete and increase the longevity of the park’s surface.

The City is asking residents to refrain from using the skate park during this time and to obey all posted signage and security personnel. The project is weather dependent.