Roc City Skate Park to break ground Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is breaking ground on the long-awaited Roc City Skate Park. The skate park is part of the Roc the Riverway Project.

The urban-style skate park will be a 14,300 square-foot custom concrete and wheel friendly area where skaters can practice or perfect those competitive skills.

The Rochester City Council approved funding and the new designs after the public weighed in on it last year. It’s a three-phase project.

According to Friends of Roc-City Skatepark, phases two and three would expand the park underneath the Susan B Anthony/ Fredrick Douglas bridge, but more funding is needed.

The costs of the park range over $1 million. Funds from Friends of Roc-City Skatepark have been allocated as well as state funds part of 13 different Roc the Riverway projects.

The city was also given $250,000 from legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk’s foundation.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.