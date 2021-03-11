ROC City Skate Park reopens Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ROC City Skatepark announced it will reopen on Thursday.
“We spoke with a city official earlier today and the skatepark is officially re-opening Thursday,” park officials said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The park will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Masks must be worn.
The long-awaited, and much anticipated skatepark, — which first opened in November of 2020 — is located along the Genesee Riverway Trail under the Frederick Douglass-Susan B. Anthony Bridge in downtown Rochester. It’s is one aspect of the ROC the Riverway project.