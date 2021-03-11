ROC City Skate Park reopens Thursday

Temperatures from his morning are already climbing well into the upper 60s as of the 11 AM hour, which is setting the stage for another very mild day. This time it looks like we will definitely be breaking the record high temperature of the day of 70° set back in 1927, with many places carving a path to seeing the 70s across the region.

Steady, southerly winds and peaks of sun will continue to help warm us up into the afternoon as the region stays locked into the warm sector of an approaching front. Yesterday we tied the record high temperature of the day, and it looks like we have a decent shot at doing that again as temperatures soar into the 70s, and there’s no doubt similar spots will see temperatures mirroring what they did yesterday.