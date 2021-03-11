ROC City Skate Park reopens Thursday

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ROC City Skatepark announced it will reopen on Thursday.

“We spoke with a city official earlier today and the skatepark is officially re-opening Thursday,” park officials said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The park will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Masks must be worn.

MORE | ROC City Skatepark now open to the public

The long-awaited, and much anticipated skatepark, — which first opened in November of 2020 — is located along the Genesee Riverway Trail under the Frederick Douglass-Susan B. Anthony Bridge in downtown Rochester. It’s is one aspect of the ROC the Riverway project.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss