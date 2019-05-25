Roc City Rib Fest kicks off its 12th year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Roc City Rib Fest kicked off its 12th year over Memorial Day weekend in Rochester. The festival features barbeque favorites from across the county and Canada in addition to Rochester.

The four-day family event included live music, craft vendors, a kids zone, and more.

In honor of Memorial Day weekend, Rib Fest is free of charge for active duty, reserve, and retired U.S. military members with a valid military ID.

The fun takes place at Barnard Fireman's Field in Greece on Maiden Lane.

