ROC airport ramping up cleaning and social distancing measures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At the Greater Rochester International Airport, you’ll see a lot of different safety measures in place, including tubs of hand sanitizer all throughout the terminal and other hand sanitizer stations.

“I think it’s actually excellent and I think it’s great that they’re doing that to keep everyone safe,” said traveler Winston Wilson.

Airport Director Andy Moore is introducing what’s called the #readysetroc initiative, which includes enhanced cleaning, sanitizing, and plexiglass at food vendors.

“We want to build confidence in flying with the passengers and the general public here in Rochester, so from day one we’ve started to include these measures to provide that safe, secure, sanitized, sterilized and disinfected airport,” Director Moore said.

Still, though, he says fewer people are flying.

Moore says normally they’d have 53 flights leaving early June, but now they only have 13 which is about a 75% reduction in flights.

The cleaning is meant to make travelers more comfortable.

The airport is also offering face masks to people who don’t have them and putting up plenty of signs, they say, to educate and encourage safety.

Something travelers like Winston appreciate

At the moment, you know, a lot of people aren’t social distancing even if they can get to an around-the-clock type cleaning thing then it’s great,” Wilson said