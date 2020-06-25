ROC airport director weighs in on travel quarantine rules

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Toni Sangermano is heading to Orlando to see her son.

“My trip was canceled in April, and it seem now it’s worse than it was so you can’t win,” Sangermano said as she hopped on a departing flight at the Greater Rochester International Airport.

She’s going to a state with a high COVID-19 infection rate, one of the places Governor Andrew Cuomo is saying will require mandatory quarantine after visiting. Cuomo says travelers like Toni will be monitored when they get back, and could face fines if they don’t shut themselves in for two weeks.

Airport Director Andy Moore says they’re not tracking names yet.

“We have not been told to, and we do not have guidance pertaining to those types or requirements,” Moore said Thursday. “Right now we’re kind of in the education mode, letting the public know, so it’s just education letting those travelers know what’s going on.”

And Sangermano isn’t skipping a beat.

“I scheduled a test for the morning after I get back, so we’ll see how that turns out and even if I had to stay in for two weeks, I will.”