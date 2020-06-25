1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

ROC airport director weighs in on travel quarantine rules

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Toni Sangermano is heading to Orlando to see her son.

“My trip was canceled in April, and it seem now it’s worse than it was so you can’t win,” Sangermano said as she hopped on a departing flight at the Greater Rochester International Airport.

She’s going to a state with a high COVID-19 infection rate, one of the places Governor Andrew Cuomo is saying will require mandatory quarantine after visiting.  Cuomo says travelers like Toni will be monitored when they get back, and could face fines if they don’t shut themselves in for two weeks.

Airport Director Andy Moore says they’re not tracking names yet.

“We have not been told to, and we do not have guidance pertaining to those types or requirements,” Moore said Thursday.  “Right now we’re kind of in the education mode, letting the public know, so it’s just education letting those travelers know what’s going on.”

And Sangermano isn’t skipping a beat.

“I scheduled a test for the morning after I get back, so we’ll see how that turns out and even if I had to stay in for two weeks, I will.”

