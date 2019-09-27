ROC Airport Director: No change in revenue despite more ridesharing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Getting to the airport in 2019 is as easy as tapping your phone.

Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft are on the rise at Rochester International Airport, according to Andy Moore, the Rochester Airport Director.

“Lyft and Uber at airports is a relatively new phenomenon,” said Moore. “And we are starting to look at those numbers on an annual basis, and quite honestly on a quarterly basis, to see if there is any impact. W’ere not seeing it at this point.”

Moore called the increase in Uber and Lyft activity a “good thing,” and emphasized customer choice coming and going from the airport.

See this sign on your way to the airport? You’re not alone – Ridesharing is on the upswing at airports like Rochester International. We spoke to the Airport Director for his thoughts – tonight on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ixUOaBOdXj — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 27, 2019

News 8 reached out to the airport for specific numbers on the airport’s revenue, but did not hear back yet.

News 8 also reached out to Lyft, who told us 48% of its riders in New York state use Lyft to get to the airport.