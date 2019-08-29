Roberts Wesleyan receives large financial gift from Tom Golisano

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roberts Wesleyan College is receiving a large financial gift from Philanthropist Tom Golisano.

The $7.5 million donation will be used to build a new, community engagement center on campus. It’s the largest gift in the school’s 153-year history. The college says the 25,000 square-foot building will be used as a hub for community meetings and student life events.

“Coming to this place and watching the students and how they act and the respect they have for other people and for each other, I have been just totally impressed,” said Golisano.

“This is the largest gift in our history and we are just celebrating our partnership with Tom and the future partner that we will make in this building as we serve the people of Rochester,” said College President Deana L. Porterfield.

Roberts Wesleyan is also launching its new business security institute which will provide training to small companies in the community.

It will break ground on the new community engagement center next year.