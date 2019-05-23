Roberts Wesleyan holds special presentation on how to handle threats

Roberts Wesleyan College held a special presentation on Wednesday focusing on threat assessments.

The Justice and Security Institue at the college Partnered with the association of threat assessment professionals to host the event. The presentation focused on threat assessment and threat management in schools, businesses, places of worship and governmental agencies. The event was particularly relevant following a number of recent violent incidents in school and business across the country.

Joe Testani, the Director of the Justice and Security Institue at the college says, “Our hope is that we’ll learn a little bit about threat assessment and management and maybe get them more interested to learn more which will help them acquire the skills that needed to become preventative and recognizing risk facts and warning behaviors of someone who may be on the pathway to violence and then we can mitigate that and hopefully be preventative and stop them from committing their ultimate act of violence.”

The University says the training has already been used in school districts like Canandaigua, Fairport, and Greece.