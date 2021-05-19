Roberts Wesleyan College breaks ground on engagement center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roberts Wesleyan College has broken ground on its new $15 million Golisano Community Engagement Center.

This 25,000 sq. foot facility will be divided into two halves.

The first will be a training institute area where local businesses can work with the college’s community institutes. The other half will be a student commons area.

“I have heard since my arrival here that the college has needed a space for students,” President Dr. Deana Porterfield said.

“And to see how we were able to take that and partner with the needs of the community and the business leaders, and those conversations is just an amazing building to come together that’s right for Roberts, and right for the city of Rochester.”

Construction is expected to take a total of 14 months. The center is expected to open its doors next summer.