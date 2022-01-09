Robbery leads to RPD police chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department and the Greece Police Department are investigating a robbery which then led to a police chase that occurred Sunday night.

Officials say that around 5:12 p.m. a RPD officer observed a 2012 Honda Accord in the area of Portland Ave and Clifford St. that was stolen earlier in a robbery in the Town of Greece.

An 84-year-old woman was forcibly thrown to the ground by a suspect at which point he stole her vehicle. The officer made an attempt to make a traffic stop however the suspect refused to pull over.

A pursuit was initiated which ultimately ended in near N Clinton Ave and Oscar St.

The suspect did strike a curb on Upper Falls Blvd causing a damaged front wheel however there were no accidents involving any pedestrians, citizen vehicles nor any police vehicles.

There were no injuries to report as the result of this pursuit.

One male Rochester city resident and one male Greece resident are currently in custody.

The two are being interviewed by RPD and GPD investigators at this time.