FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) - Construction will begin in Fairport on June 17 and will continue for the next couple of weeks.

The work will repair East Church Street between Main Street and Turk Hill Road.

Workers will be on site from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day.

The next construction site will be the Route 250 lift bridge that will close for a major renovation this September.

The main detour for the lift bridge will be East Church Street.

