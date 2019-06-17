Local News

Road work to begin in Fairport

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 02:49 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 02:54 PM EDT

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) - Construction will begin in Fairport on June 17 and will continue for the next couple of weeks. 

The work will repair East Church Street between Main Street and Turk Hill Road. 

Workers will be on site from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day. 

The next construction site will be the Route 250 lift bridge that will close for a major renovation this September. 

The main detour for the lift bridge will be East Church Street. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected