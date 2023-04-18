ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Warmer weather means ramping up construction and you may see some new projects underway. Drivers can expect construction along 390 and Route 250 this season.

The Department of Transportation is officially in what they call “construction season” meaning you’ll start to see more work on the roads. DOT’s Joe Leathersich says they have projects in both Monroe and Livingston Counties. Leathersich says one of their biggest projects this season is along 390 from Lexington to Ridge Road in Gates and Greece. He says they’re making space for motorists to cross over the median into opposing lanes to keep bridges clear of traffic while they replace bridges, improve signs, and increase safety. Also along 390, down in Livingston County from Route 20A to Exit 10 in Avon, DOT is working on a roadway rehabilitation project to smooth damaged pavement on both 390 North and South to make it safer for drivers and prevent future deterioration. In addition, DOT is spending time on Route 250 on the east side of Monroe County to patch a number of potholes along the highways.

Leathersich asks that drivers slow down, move over, and pay attention.

“Our crews are out there taking on extra risk by being along the roadway to implement a project so people just taking an extra moment as they’re behind the wheel can help keep the whole community safe.”

New York State Police will also be at various construction sites enforcing safety. Trooper Lynnea Crane says “the posted speed limit is going to be lowered. It also applies after-hours and at night time. This is because the roadways could still be dangerous due to construction and lane changes and if you receive tickets in these areas, you could receive a suspended license.”

And Leathersich says the ultimate goal of all of these temporary interruptions is to better serve the community.

“With our projects we’re always trying to make the transportation network as safe for folks and make sure folks can get to and from the grocery store. Our kids can get to and from school. “

