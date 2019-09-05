‘Road diet’ for Empire Blvd. project will change lane configurations

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Empire Boulevard in Irondequoit will look quite different in the near future.

The stretch of road, between Culver Road and Helendale Road, is scheduled to undergo a $2.7 million repaving project with construction expected to begin this winter, and project completion expected by fall 2020, according to the the New York State Department of Transportation website.

The project, aided by federal and state funding, aims to provide a smooth driving surface for that stretch of roadway, but will also alter the lane configuration for drivers.

After repaving, there will be changes in the striping pattern. The strategy, known as a “road diet” will change the current four-lane configuration (two in each direction) without shoulders, to three lanes with shoulders for bike lanes. This plan includes one travel lane in each direction and a wide center-turn lane, which DOT public information officer Jordan Guerrein says makes it easier and safer for people turning left from Empire onto adjacent side streets.

“This is what’s known as a ‘road diet’ and it also calms traffic,” Guerrein said in an email. “They’re very effective. For reference, this is essentially the same configuration as what is currently being implemented along East Avenue in Brighton and Pittsford.”