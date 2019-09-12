“Road Diet” planned for stretch of Route 104 in Parma

PARMA, N.Y. (WROC) — More construction is planned for Route 104. The New York State DOT is proposing a road diet on Route 104 between Union Street and Manitou Road in the Town of Parma.

Crews would be repaving the road and then reducing it to a standard two-lane road from its current four-lane configuration. They will also be adding a turning lane in the middle.

DOT Spokesman Jordan Guerrein says it will help keep people safe.

“We found over a three year period there were a number of crashes in this area, so this is what we’re doing. It’s a low-cost alternative for us to really address some of the safety issues that we’re seeing on this roadway,” said Guerrein.

The proposed construction would take place in 2020.