Road closures, traffic patterns for Bills home opener

The above forecast is from News 8 at 11 on Friday. Latest look at the weekend on News 8 at 6 on Saturday.

Who’s ready to warm up this weekend? Before we do that, waking up on Saturday will still be a bit cool as we dip into the 50s by the morning. As winds shift more southerly overnight temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s. Some of us could even hit 80 degrees with abundant sunshine during the day lasting through the early evening.