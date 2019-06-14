Local News

Road closure taking place due to construction on MCC's downtown campus

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 05:49 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 05:49 PM EDT

Rochester, NY (WROC) - Construction is taking place on Monroe Community College's downtown campus.

It begins on Monday, June 17 and runs through Friday, June 21. During that time North Plymouth Avenue will be closed from Morrie Silver Way to Brown Street in Rochester.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected