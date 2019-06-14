Road closure taking place due to construction on MCC's downtown campus
Rochester, NY (WROC) - Construction is taking place on Monroe Community College's downtown campus.
It begins on Monday, June 17 and runs through Friday, June 21. During that time North Plymouth Avenue will be closed from Morrie Silver Way to Brown Street in Rochester.
