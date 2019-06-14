Road closings for CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival

The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will take place Friday, June 21 through Saturday, June 29.

Roads will start closing to prepare for the festival on Friday, June 14. 

The festival will affect traffic in the East End and Main Street area. The streets listed below will be CLOSED for the festival.

Friday, June 14 to Monday, July 1
        Gibbs Street (from East Avenue to E. Main Street):
                From 6 a.m., Friday, June 14 to midnight, Monday, July 1

Friday, June 21 through end of day Saturday, June 29
        Main Street (from Scio Street to Chestnut Street)
                Daily, from 4 p.m. to midnight
                (Scio Street and Chestnut Street remain open)
        East Avenue (from Scio Street to Chestnut Street)
                Daily, from 4 p.m. to midnight
                (Scio Street and Chestnut Street remain open)

Friday, June 21 through end of day Saturday, June 22
        Chestnut Street (from East Avenue to E. Main Street): 
        From 6 a.m., Friday, June 21 to 2 a.m., Sunday, June 23 
        Chestnut Street (from Broad Street to East Avenue):
                From 5 p.m., Friday, June 21 to midnight, Saturday, June 22
                From 5 p.m., Saturday, June 22 to midnight, Sunday, June 23
        East Avenue (from E. Main Street to Scio Street):
                From 5 p.m., Friday, June 21 to midnight, Saturday, June 22
                From 5 p.m., Saturday, June 22 to midnight, Sunday, June 23
   
Friday, June 28 to Saturday, June 29
        Elm Street (From Clinton Avenue to Atlas Street): 
                From 7 a.m., Friday, June 28 to midnight, Sunday, June 23   
        Cortland Street (from Elm Street to E. Main Street): 
                From 7 a.m., Friday, June 28 to midnight, Sunday, June 23   
        Andrew Langston Way (From Elm Street to E. Main Street): 
                From 7 a.m., Friday, June 28 to midnight, Sunday, June 23   
        Elm Street (From Clinton Avenue to Chestnut Street): 
                From 3 p.m., Friday, June 28 to midnight, Sunday, June 23   
        Atlas Street (From Euclid Street to Elm Street): 
                From 3 p.m., Friday, June 28 to midnight, Sunday, June 23   
        Euclid Street (From Chestnut Street to Andrew Langston Way): 
                From 3 p.m., Friday, June 28 to midnight, Sunday, June 23 

Click here for more information about the festival. 

RTS Riders: for more information, detour routes and Downtown boarding locations, please call customer service at (585) 288-1700 or find more information here

