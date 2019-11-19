RMSC Holiday Bazaar helps your holiday shopping

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s Rochester Museum & Science Center’s Holiday Bazaar is set for this Friday through Sunday, November 22-24, on East Avenue in Rochester.

RMSC Council member Sandy Foley and glass artist Ann Campbell discussed the event on Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s a fun way of holiday shopping,” said Foley. “Two-hundred artists and craftspeople will be there in the main building of the museum – all three floors – and also in the Eisenhart Building – the main floor – and a book sale in the basement. So you can come and shop and we’ll even help nourish you in your shopping endeavors with soup and chili at Cunningham House and beverages and desserts. So we have something for everybody. We also have a hundred new parking spots because we do encourage people to carpool. Those will be marked on East Avenue and they’re going to be between Oxford and Merriman Streets.”

The hours for the Holiday Bazaar are as follows:

Friday, November 22 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Campbell displayed some of her holiday glass treasures that will be on sale this weekend. She also produces other imagery, like sunflowers, on the glass. Her inspiration is all around her in the four seasons. “I’ve always loved painting on glass, so it’s just trying to come up with different designs all the time,” she said. “I would suggest for the seasons that one get a little wreath, set the glass down in the wreath, and then put one of the battery-operated candles in it. I think it would be very nice.”

To see more of Campbell’s glass art check out her Facebook page “By Ann.”

Foley noted the RMSC has many educational programs, creative projects, and the planetarium. “It’s a fun place to take your family and all the proceeds from the Holiday Bazaar support those educational programs,” she said.

Admission is $5 for a single day, $7 for a weekend pass, and children 12-under are free. For more information, visit the RMSC website.