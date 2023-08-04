ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The RMSC Cumming Nature Center is looking for at least four more students to complete the Walden Project enrollment for this fall.

It’s a full-time outdoor education program for high school seniors and gap year students — inspired by the writings of Henry David Thoreau.

Partnered with Finger Lakes Community College, they offer dual enrollment credit, and can earn up to ten college credits from FLCC after their successful completion of the course.

If enrolled before September 1, you will receive a $250 thank-you gift from the Walden Project for your support.