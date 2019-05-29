RIT Venture Creations business incubator adds new companies

Rochester Institute of Technology’s Venture Creations business incubator has announced the recent inclusion of three new companies to its client list.

BOT Links, Ramwell, and Lux Semiconductors will join other businesses associated with the incubator, which was created in 2003 and has launched 42 companies with 559 jobs created.

Venture Creations was created to provide services to incubating companies, facilitating the development and operation of these companies for the purpose of advancing the educational and research missions of RIT through the enhancement of faculty, student and staff involvement in high technology.

BOT Links has developed and commercialized an environmentally friendly alternative for hazardous chemicals and blasting operations that are currently used to remove paints and other coating types during re-manufacturing operations. Its product line of automated machinery uses lasers to remove paint and other coatings safely, quickly and without toxins.

Experts at BOT Links have backgrounds in robotics, optics and laser innovation, and the technology can be used in the automotive, aerospace, communication, marine and defense industries.

The founder of BOT Links has worked on numerous projects, over the past decade, with the United States Department of Defense and overseas governments to test, validate and implement the use of lasers in the removal of coatings from aircrafts.

RemWell, a startup company in Potsdam, N.Y., provides users with technology that destroys the man-made chemicals per- and polyfluoroalkyl in groundwater. Founders estimate that the reactor they have created to treat these contaminants fully on site and underground where the contamination occurs, can save customers up to 40 percent in annual operating costs. The company also offers design consulting and treatability testing services.

With no pumping, no carbon to manage, no incineration and no off-site spread of contamination, the company believes their customers can save up to 40 percent on annual operating costs.

In 2018, RemWell earned $50,000 as one of seven winners in the FuzeHub Commercialization Competition.

Lux Semiconductors is developing a flexible thin-film alternative to the silicon wafer to enable a new class of lightweight and low-cost electronics. On-board computation, communications, displays, batteries and solar power can all be patterned directly onto this new platform to create affordable, multifunctional system-on-film devices.

Lux Semiconductors is headquartered in Albany, N.Y., with additional lab space hosted at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.