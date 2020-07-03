1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

RIT taking their immensely popular ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ camp virtual this summer

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — One of Rochester Institute of Technology’s most popular summer camps isn’t their most technological. Their camp teaching the seminal fantasy board game “Dungeons & Dragons” brings in a large number of campers every year.

Now, ironically, the dice-rolling game and camp that’s meant to be played in person on a physical tabletop, is going virtual.

Camp Tiger” will offer weeklong half day camps (10am-2pm) July 9 through August 14. Camps are available for fifth through 12th graders.

Perhaps it goes without saying, but campers will need access to a computer and the Internet.

“We’re using secure platforms that allow for an interactive experience with character development and game play,” said Kraig Farrell, director of Camp Tiger at RIT’s K-12 University Center.

Each game of D&D follows the player building their own character (along with the characters’ backstory and skillset), and through a story built entirely through their own imaginations.

“The competitive gameplay is a different experience every time students play and requires strategy,” Farrell said.

Players roll a 20-sided die, which determines the efficacy of each action that they take.

Our own Dan Gross visited this camp last year.

You can find camp registration here.

