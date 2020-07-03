RIT taking their immensely popular ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ camp virtual this summer

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — One of Rochester Institute of Technology’s most popular summer camps isn’t their most technological. Their camp teaching the seminal fantasy board game “Dungeons & Dragons” brings in a large number of campers every year.

Now, ironically, the dice-rolling game and camp that’s meant to be played in person on a physical tabletop, is going virtual.

“Camp Tiger” will offer weeklong half day camps (10am-2pm) July 9 through August 14. Camps are available for fifth through 12th graders.

Perhaps it goes without saying, but campers will need access to a computer and the Internet.

“We’re using secure platforms that allow for an interactive experience with character development and game play,” said Kraig Farrell, director of Camp Tiger at RIT’s K-12 University Center.

Each game of D&D follows the player building their own character (along with the characters’ backstory and skillset), and through a story built entirely through their own imaginations.

“The competitive gameplay is a different experience every time students play and requires strategy,” Farrell said.

Players roll a 20-sided die, which determines the efficacy of each action that they take.

Our own Dan Gross visited this camp last year.

Today, I got to meet an awesome group of kids at @RITtigers who flex their imagination muscles playing @Wizards_DnD . I came dressed as a jester, but actually I’m a bard: an entertainer who performs to deal damage and heal allies. I’ll take it. 🙂 Thanks, all! @News_8 pic.twitter.com/n2SgVxM2on — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) August 2, 2019

You can find camp registration here.