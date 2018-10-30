RIT opens 'first-of-its-kind' production studio for film, game projects Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HENRIETTA, NY (WROC) - RIT is taking a further leap into film and video game careers with the opening of a production studio.

The state says the new MAGIC Spell Studios will not only provide incredible opportunities for students, but also give more opportunities to start-up companies in the Rochester area.

"This new facility at the Rochester Institute of Technology will merge film and higher education for a unique partnership that will accelerate the industry and provide great opportunities for students," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "Magic Spell Studios will create a hub for animation and design in the area, support start-up companies, and generate new jobs. This investment as part of the Regional Economic Development Councils will accelerate economic growth and innovation and continue to move the Finger Lakes forward."

The state says the new studio will include the following systems:

• A state-of-the-art, 7,000-square foot sound stage;

• A 180 seat movie theater with a projection booth;

• A cinema-quality audiovisual system;

• Sound mixing and color correction rooms;

• Numerous labs and production facilities that will help support RIT's designation as a NYSTAR funded Center of Excellence digital gaming hub; and

• An innovation zone that mixes faculty, staff, students, technology and infrastructure across programs from the School of Film and Animation, the School of Interactive Games and Media, and the RIT Center for Media, Arts, Games, Interaction and Creativity (MAGIC Center).

Funding provided:

- $13.5 million from New York State

- $12.4 million from Cisco Systems Inc.

- $ 3 million from Dell

- $1.5 million from The Wegman Family Charitable Foundation

- $1 million from RIT Trustee Austin McChord '09