ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The K-12 University Center at RIT is moving to a new location on Franklin Street in downtown Rochester.

One of the biggest factors for this is to make it easier for students to get transportation back and forth from the facility.

The program offers many things to the students as well as homework help and college applications. It also may lead students on career paths they never even thought about before.

There are also internships extended to RIT college students.

This new facility with house over 20 full-time employees and 10 student workers.