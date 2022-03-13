ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Institute of Technology has been bustling with robots the past few days. The regional robotics competition kicked off at RIT on Thursday.

Students from across the area got a chance to put their skills and hard work to the test in a multitude of ways. They got to work with mentors to design, build and fully execute their designs. Students even secured educational and corporate sponsors for their teams.

This is the 18th year for the competition at RIT. FIRST is a nationally-run robotics program.

“It’s held here every year in March and its a great way to get the kids out and really supporting the STEM fields and getting them thinking and practice experience at building things,” Darren Blum, a mentor for Greece Gladiators, said.