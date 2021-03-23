RIT game design programs ranked among top in the world

Employees of French video game developer Gameloft work on their computers during a visit to the company’s studios of Barcelona on September 5, 2017. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – According to new international rankings from The Princeton Review, Rochester Institute of Technology offers some of the best game design and development programs for aspiring game developers.

RIT’s game design and development program was ranked fourth at the undergraduate level and fifth at the graduate level on the 2021 list that was released on Tuesday.

RIT officials said the school jumped in the rankings from last year — from fifth and 12th respectively. RIT’s program is housed in the School of Interactive Games and Media (IGM) within the Golisano College of Computing and Information Sciences .

“This jump in placement signifies the strength of IGM leveraging its computational roots in the context of design, while building collaborations all across RIT,” Director of IGM David Schwartz said in a statement. “IGM also had a banner year in terms of student competitions and funding for faculty research and scholarship. The IGM staff has been fantastic supporting and growing all these initiatives.”

The Princeton Review chose the schools based on its 2020 survey of 150 institutions in the U.S., Canada, and abroad offering game design courses, majors, or degree programs. The 50-question survey collected information about the schools’ game design programs in four areas: academics, faculty, technology, and career prospects.