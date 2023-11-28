ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Institute of Technology put a spotlight on its new Student Hall for Exploration and Development Tuesday.

The building, also known as the SHED, opened at the start of the fall semester. Construction began in 2020.

Officials say it’s RIT’s biggest capital project since the Henrietta campus opened in 1968, costing $120 million.

“Students can literally build and design anything,” said RIT President David Munson Jr. “We have multiple levels of maker spaces. On the lowest level is the heavy duty floor mounted shop equipment. As you go up further in the building it’s robotics, it’s electronics. Students from any discipline can come here and literally build anything.”

The SHED’s estimated foot traffic is about 15,000 when classes are in session. One of RIT’s very own students named the new space.