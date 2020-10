A few light rain showers along a cold front are moving through Monroe County this evening and they will continue to push southward over the next few hours. Most people have only seen a few drops, but everyone saw strong winds that gusted at times over 40 mph. Wind will continue to be a theme in this forecast tonight and next week as we see pressure rising and falling in quick succession through the middle of October.

The sun will come out Sunday and it will look nice, but it may not feel night as we've got jacket worthy weather with highs getting stuck in the 50s. A cold north wind is expected across the region as we watch the remnants of Hurricane Delta moving into the Mid-Atlantic. By Sunday afternoon and evening the large storm will bring rain across Pennsylvania and even the Southern Tier overnight into Monday. An isolated drop or two can't be ruled out in the Finger Lakes, but most will stay dry through Monday.