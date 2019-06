ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – The Riga man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a woman in Parma in January has been sentenced.

Matthew Magar, 31, was sentenced to seven and one-third to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, and driving while intoxicated.

Police say Magar ran a stop sign at Parma-Clarkson Town Line Road before colliding with another vehicle driven by Dilek Ogut. Ogut died from her injuries.