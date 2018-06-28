Rides at Seabreeze ready for the weekend Video

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) - Amusement parks across the state are getting ready for the summer rush and safety.

State inspectors are out this week checking on rides including in Rochester at Seabreeze. Park President Rob Norris says that safety is their number one priority but visitors have to do their part too.

"It's really important for our patrons to take a look at our warning signs making sure their comfortable with riding the ride and parents make sure they tell their young kids to make sure they hold on and pay attention to the instructions," said Rob Norris, Seabreeze president.

In the meantime, technicians at the park are also fastening each seat on the ride to make sure they are secure. They then start up each ride to make sure the controls are operating correctly.

The park's lifeguards are go through training every week to freshen their skills.