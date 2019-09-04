Victim of deadly motorcycle crash in Palmyra identified

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash in Palmyra on Tuesday.

Deputies say Jake Thygesen, 24, of Penfield, died at the scene after his motorcycle hit another vehicle head-on. According to investigators, the crash happened on Route 31 at Vienna Street shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Police say Thygesen was passing cars in a no-passing zone when his motorcycle hit a car that was turning left onto Vienna Street. The driver of the other vehicle was treated by EMS at the scene and released.

Route 31 was closed for several hours as a result of the crash.