Ribbon-cutting at grand opening of The Tax Experience

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – After being laid off from her job during the COVID-19 pandemic, Annette Campbell decided to use her new free time to start her own business. The SUNY Brockport graduate turned her knack for financial literacy into a full-time job, opening the doors of The Tax Experience in Rochester on Buffalo Road.

The business does regular tax services but Campbell also wanted to educate her customers about their COVID-19 relief payments and help them navigate the financial difficulties the pandemic has brought them.