ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re now eleven hours into the 48-hour nurses strike outside Rochester General Hospital. Nurses are saying the conditions are affecting patient care.

Nurses have been out here all-day Thursday rallying for better working conditions and a solution to the staffing problem they’ve been facing. They say without sufficient staff, patients are put at risk.

A number of union nurses are on strike today following negotiations with Rochester General Hospital. Abby Rice is a Clinical Nurse Leader for Rochester General and she says she’s out here to fight for better care for her patients.

“It affects the patients, there are times when I feel like a terrible human being because sometimes the first time,” Rice said. “I see a patient is when I’m shoving meds at them for them to take their medication.”

The hospital says over the last two years, nurses wanted higher wages and were given 19-percent. Shari McDonald with Rochester General Hospital says going as far as to strike is disappointing.

“I’m sad and I’m disappointed because the money that it’s costing for this strike, I’d much rather put into those nurses into their wages and into their proposals,” McDonald said.

This, while nurses say this strike could have been prevented.

“The hospital says they can’t afford to give us the staffing we’re asking for but there are units today that have more of these temporary scab nurses than we work with all the time,” Rice said.

“These nurses are putting their life on the line every time they work,” Retired Nurse Bob Spino said. “They’re more interested in making money with what they want. I’ve been a nurse 35 years and I know what goes inside. These people are disturbing the proper care.”

And given the need for hospitals due to gun violence in Rochester. Rochester City Councilman Michael Patterson says it’s crucial.

“It’s literally an issue of life and death,” Patterson said. “As this wonderful nurse was telling us, these are the folks that keep an eye on everyone in this place to make sure that you’re stable, you’re healthy, that you’re getting better.”

Rochester General Hospital wants to ensure the community they are open for services despite the strike out front.

Thursday afternoon, Rochester General Hospital released a statement revealing about half of their union nurses returned to work today rather than picketing.

FULL STATEMENT:

“Despite the challenges of the union strike, the incredible team at Rochester General Hospital (RGH) came together Thursday to make sure our patients continued to receive excellent uninterrupted care.

Very often in strike situations, only a handful of employees from the union cross the picket line to work. In our case, nearly half of all RUNAP-represented nurses who were scheduled to work this morning, chose to do so and care for their patients instead of joining the strike.

They were supplemented by hundreds of nurses from across our system, nurse leaders and highly-trained temporary replacements who collaborated to care for our community.

As RGH has been emphasizing, the hospital remained open for business Thursday, as it will be for the duration of the strike. Scheduled procedures and appointments continued as normal. We did not experience any unusual levels of cancellations or rescheduling.

We want to thank our community that continued to show its support for our hardworking team members today.”