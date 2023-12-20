ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester General Hospital nurses brought donated food to the Meadow Reserve community for seniors on Wednesday.

Meadow Reserve in Irondequoit has 80 units for those over 55, and half are these residents in need of supportive services. and many have limited resources during the holiday season. The collection of food and proceeds gathered by nurses included 125 bags with holiday meals including a $25 gift card to buy a ham or turkey.

The RGH Nursing Professional Practice Council (NPPC) that organized the collection stated, “It is important for our community to see we aren’t just about the IVs & the blood draw, and all of those nursing tasks, but also the soul. And while we are out there supporting and caring- it’s good for ours too.”

Bethany Hudnell, RN Educator at RGH, said, “They wanted to give back to our community in a different way than is typical because I think as nurses as a nursing profession we’re always in the four walls giving back to the community with just the care we give every day but I really think it’s important for our profession to also give back in volunteer ways. So we decided to go outside of the four walls today and see our community face to face and make sure they have a holiday dinner provided for them.”