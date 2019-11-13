RGH implements the ‘Care Act’ to help family caregivers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Representatives from the American Association of Retired Persons, or AARP, were in Rochester Wednesday. They looked at ways the Rochester General Hospital has implemented the ‘Care Act‘, a new state law to help family caregivers.

Under the Care Act, hospitals must:

Record the name of a patient’s designated family caregiver

Alert the caregiver when the patient is discharged or transferred

Train the caregiver to perform whatever medical tasks will be necessary to keep the patient healthy at home

“There are some great ideas here for how we can better support caregivers through things such as respite care,” said Dr. Diana J. Mason, RN. “Family caregiving is very challenging, it can be exhausting, and we have to care for the caregiver if the patient is going to get the help they need.”

The Care Act was passed by 43 states, including New York.

The AARP says successful implementation will be critical as the baby boomer generation ages.