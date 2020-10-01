RGH doctor speaks about miscarriages: ‘A woman who’s experienced it will carry in her heart forever’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend have lost their baby boy following pregnancy complications, the couple revealed in sad news today on social media.

The couple posted five photos of them in the hospital on Instagram. In the caption it reads “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.” Teigen also shared the news on Twitter and followed by saying, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

A doctor at Rochester General Hospital spoke with News 8 about miscarriages, and says often times pregnancy loss happens unexpectedly.

Dr. Elizabeth Bostock says a baby’s life is compromised if there’s complications between the uterus and the placenta. Older pregnant women, having a pregnancy loss in the past, and the use of drugs and alcohol could be factors in miscarriages.

Dr. Bostock says the loss of life is more detrimental when the baby is 20 weeks old, and that each family is different on how they cope with the loss of an unborn child.

“So, understand that the women around you are experiencing this. This is very common and it’s a kind of grief that a woman who’s experienced will carry in her heart forever,” said Dr. Bostock. “It doesn’t go away after a year or a couple of years. I think be aware and compassionate for the women in the families around you and know that as a community together this is something we share and hold each other in.”

Medical experts say most of the time pregnancy loss cannot be prevented, but getting good prenatal care is always important. Rochester General Hospital has a pregnancy loss support system.