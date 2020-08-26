RG&E to raise rates, limit natural gas development in 2020 rate case

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Virtual public hearings took place today for the RG&E rate case, something that happens with utilities that want to increase (or decrease) utility costs. The increase could mean an extra hundred dollars per year for your electric bill. The focus with the money would be to help support and fix aging infrastructure, according to RG&E and NYSEG.

The plan will be voted on by the Public Service Commission (PSC) in October. Rate increases for electric delivery will go up 2.4 percent the first year and 5.2 percent the next two years. Natural gas delivery rates will go up by closer to one percent each year.

Environmental and climate groups pushed for a reduction in natural gas infrastructure as well as cleaner sources of energy. RG&E agreed to seek no new natural gas sources over the next three years, something that is unprecedented in a rate case.

“From RPCC’s perspective is a good start,” said Kristen Van Hoorweghe, representing Rochester People’s Climate Coalition (RPCC) as a rate case intervenor. “We like to see this as the floor, not the ceiling. We would like to see the utilities go toward reducing gas, but we’ll start with net zero”

There is also built in relief for lower income households because of the pandemic. The rate case will be voted on by the public service commission in October. “We live in unprecedented times. There is a separate general proceeding on COVID that the public service commission initiated, that covers all utilities, so there’s room for a surprise,”

When it comes to any discussion of a rate hike in the region, customers we spoke with say in the age of Covid-19, incomes are tight enough.

“In a time like this, I think it’s ridiculous because it’s going to affect people who are out of a job and families that are struggling right now,” says school teacher Jenna Matthews.



“…The Covid, the pandemic…So, that’s not really such a good idea at this point,” says Yvette Gardner.

One RG&E customer says she actually wouldn’t mind paying more, if the company truly backs off the gas. “If they start to use energy that’s clean energy. I’m tired of old ways of being in the world and (I’m thinking of) our kids and our future,” says Joann Kesselring.

RG&E’s statement in June 2020:

“The settlement filed today puts customers first and, upon approval, will provide immediate COVID-19 relief to residential and commercial customers, while also limiting the rate impact to ensure that NYSEG and RG&E customers will continue to have among the lowest electric and gas rates in the state,” said Carl A. Taylor, President and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E. “The proposed plan will enable much needed investment in our infrastructure and harnesses the power of technology to make our electric system more resilient, providing for a better customer experience. It also re-affirms our commitment to build more economic, social and environmentally sustainable communities throughout the areas we serve.”