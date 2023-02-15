ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E announced they will be installing new smart electric meters in Wayne and Cayuga counties.

According to the utility, around 26,000 residents, business owners, and municipal officials that are RG&E customers in Sodus will be receiving the new meters. RG&E expects installations to begin in March and is expected to be completed in July.

These customers are also invited to open houses scheduled for February 21 at Sodus Community Library and March 2 at Leavenworth Middle School between 5-7 p.m. The open houses will explain the installation process and how this will give more control and understanding of energy use.

RG&E added that this project is part of their continuation to reduce the estimated billing for all RG&E customers, which has been a point of criticism towards the utility.