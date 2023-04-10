ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E is hosting an open house to teach individuals and businesses about their new smart meters, as they are installed throughout their service area over the next two years.

The move to install these smart meters — free of charge — comes after more than a year of severe billing issues for countless customers in the Greater Rochester area.

The smart meters are part of their attempt to reduce estimated billing costs, representatives said. Additionally, the company is in the process of hiring hundreds of new workers, the CEO told News 8, to both recoup staffing losses from the pandemic and bolster the staff.

But in the meantime, many customers in the area continue to receive bills hundreds or thousands above what they should be.

Smart meters will replace all residential and most business meters, and are designed to “provide customers more convenience, control, and expanded choice in understanding and managing energy use,” representatives said.

The open house will be held on Tuesday, April 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greece Town Hall on Vince Tofany Boulevard. Registration is not required, and all are welcome.

The open house will cover how the meters work, and include informational displays. RG&E representatives will also be available to answer questions and share additional details.

According to their website, RG&E smart meters automatically transmit data to RG&E, which will reduce the need for estimated billing, on-site visits, and manual meter readings from customers. Additionally, the meters will allow RG&E to respond quicker to outages. It also is anticipated to slightly increase ease in setting up and stopping services.

The company also says that energy usage data will be available to view online, detailing hourly energy usage for each customer.

Meter instillations will be completed in 2025, RG&E said, with individual meters upgraded along existing meter routes. There are over 700,000 smart meters going in the Rochester area.

RG&E said they will give customers a few weeks notice and additional information before instillation begins in their neighborhood.