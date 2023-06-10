ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E teamed up with the Bivona Child Advocacy Center Saturday to host their latest customer service fair.

The event, which was RG&E’s sixth pop-up event for 2023 and provided energy efficiency kits to customers. RG&E says events like these help expand its reach with community partners to offer customer support.

Representatives for RG&E were on site to address customer concerns, answer billing questions, and provide information on assistance programs.

“Reinvigorating Rochester” Program Lead Veronica Dasher says RG&E understands customers have been experiencing billing challenges and emphasizes the importance of the company coming into the community to address them.

“First and foremost, we want to be able to help educate consumers on things like energy efficiency, [and] programs and services that are available to help them pay their bill,” she said.

RG&E says they will continue to host pop-up events in partnership with local government and community organizations across the region throughout the summer.