ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Gas & Electric is asking the state for permission to increase rates.

The company wants a 5% increase for electric customers and a 4% increase for those with natural gas. RG&E says it’s a jump of fewer than $3 per month for electric customers and about $1.50 per month for natural gas.

The company will hold informational meetings for customers on the proposed rate hike. If approved the increase will not take effect until April of 2020.