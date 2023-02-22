ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E announced that customers in Rochester should be prepared for any power outages soon.

In a message sent out to customers, RG&E said that, due to weather conditions, there may be potential impacts to the Rochester region.

In order to prepare for this, RG&E said they will be mobilizing crews, equipment, and resources. Customers should also look out for the possibility of service interruptions.

As of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, there have been no reported power outages in Monroe County. A full list of reported outages can be found on RG&E’s website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.