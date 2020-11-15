RG&E: Thousands without power across the region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — High winds and storms Sunday have left thousands of RG&E customers without power.

As of 7:23 p.m., RG&E is reporting 8,043 people without power throughout the region. You can check for the latest updates here. There were over 10,000 people without power around 6 p.m., and crews are working quickly to bring that number down.

Monroe, Ontario and Wayne County are all experiencing the highest number of outages across the region.

Power outages by county:

Power outage map:

Here’s the rest of the outages reported by NYSEG.