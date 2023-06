ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Thursday just before 8:15 a.m., RG&E’s outage list reports just under 1,200 customers without power in the Webster area.

Just after 6 a.m., 3,600 homes were reported to be without power.

Currently, the estimated restoration time for most homes is before 9:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the outage list.

